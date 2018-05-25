If you're like most website owners right now, you might be just a tad overwhelmed about all of the things you need to do for GDPR compliance to avoid those huge fines everyone's been talking about.
You know, "simple" things like:
We get it—there's just way too much to do (and too little time to do it in).
And that's why we built ConsentJS.
Because with all of the things you need to do for GDPR, building opt-in consent forms shouldn't have to be one of them.
With ConsentJS, you get a done-for-you, all-in-one GDPR consent form solution that helps you collect, manage, and report data subject consent—instantly—with no additional work on your end.
1
|Tell us about the different marketing, sales, and analytics tools you need to get consent for and review the GDPR consent forms we create for you:
2
|Install our JavaScript onto your website and start collecting consent from your visitors:
3
|Sit back and relax (or jump onto the next item on your GDPR checklist)
ConsentJS has built-in features that make GDPR consent collection a breeze for your website:
|ConsentJS
Free
$0/year
Standard
$49/year
Pro
$99/year
|Easy-To-Use Form Builder
|Consent-Driven JavaScript Management
|EU Check Form
|GDPR Consent Form For Your Website
|Save And Manage Visitor Privacy Preferences
|Remote Consent Capture
|Consent Reporting
|Consent Analytics
|Capture Consent Across Subdomains Once
|Private Labeling (No "Powered By" Badge)