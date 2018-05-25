We can't write your privacy policy for you—

but we can take care of those pesky consent forms.

(And all the other "stuff" that goes along with them.)

If you're like most website owners right now, you might be just a tad overwhelmed about all of the things you need to do for GDPR compliance to avoid those huge fines everyone's been talking about.

You know, "simple" things like:

What you need to include in your privacy policy

Tracking down all of the places you collect—and store—personal data

How you're going to encrypt and "pseudoanonymize" the data you do have

What "the right to be forgotten" really means when it comes to your backups and log files

How you're going enable people to access, download, and manage their data

Ensuring your data processors are compliant and executing DPAs with them

And of course—how you're going to get (and manage) consent from your website visitors for the different marketing, sales, and analytics programs you use

We get it—there's just way too much to do (and too little time to do it in).

And that's why we built ConsentJS.

Because with all of the things you need to do for GDPR, building opt-in consent forms shouldn't have to be one of them.

With ConsentJS, you get a done-for-you, all-in-one GDPR consent form solution that helps you collect, manage, and report data subject consent—instantly—with no additional work on your end.